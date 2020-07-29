Home Entertainment Spiral: Everything We Know About The New Saw Movie
What can we expect the movie Spiral? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date and plot of Spiral.

Spiral is an American horror movie. The director of the movie is Darren Lynn Bousman. It is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. This is the ninth installment in the Saw movie series and features Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

Spiral Movie: Release Date

The film’s initial release date is given in October 2020. After a later time change, the film will be released on May 15, 2020, in the US, but due to the current global coronavirus pandemic, the new release date has not been confirmed. However, we can expect it to release in the season 2021.

Spiral Movie: Plotline

The plot is mainly focused on the detective duo of Chris Rock and Max Minghella. They are trying to track down the Gore Police killings in New York City. This is mainly a matter of speculation, but the spiral contains some specific details about the characters and the plot from the Book of the Sierra. The first is how the film fits in with the established franchise continuity.

Spiral is not a true reboot, but can only be associated with previous movies. The title of the film seems to indicate that this too. The plot threads according to the sources is Chris Rock would investigate a series of spy murders that appear to be related. Whether Ara himself or an impersonator has yet to be revealed. However, we will keep you updated with every detail. This is all know till date.

Spiral Movie: Cast

There is no official announcement regarding the cast of the movie. But the cast of the movie Spiral may include stars like:

  • Chris Rock as Det. Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks
  • Samuel L. Jackson as Marcus Banks
  • Max Minghella as Det. William Schenk
  • Marisol Nichols as Capt. Angie Garza
  • Zoie Palmer as Kara Boswick

We will keep you updated with every detail. Stay connected with us!

