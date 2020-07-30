Falcon And The Winter Soldier: New Release Date? Storyline And Complete Cast Revealed!

Falcon And The Winter Soldier is the Americas web tv series that is yet to come. The series has been adapted from the characters Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson/ Falcon from the Marvel Comics.

The creator of the series is Malcolm Spellman, and Kari Skogland is the director of the series. The tv series will be aired on Disney+, and it is it’s a first Marvel Show superhero team up to arrive. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Falcon And The Winter Soldier Plot:

The storyline of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier revolves around Captain America’s two friends Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. If you remember, we saw Chris Evan’s Steve Rogers handling over the shield to Sam to crown him the next cap. It can be seen in the very first scene from the trailer, Sam working on his shield skills and also seen flying in his Falcon suit.

The show will be about the two pals teaming up and preparing to fight with the enemies. We will see Wilson doing his responsibilities of being the new Captain America. The upcoming will mainly be like the Marvel movie, but unlike others, this movie will be longer, and it has been reported that the film will be released in multiple parts.

Falcon And The Soldier Release: Date

Earlier, the release date of Falcon And The Soldier movie was scheduled to be in August this year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the film’s filming was put on halt like all other shows. The official date has not been confirmed, and it looks like the fans might have to wait until we come up with the confirmed date.

Falcon And The Soldier Cast:

The cast of the Falcon And The Soldier is going to return with Daniel Bruhl, who will be playing the character Helmut Zemo int he movie. John Walker, popularly known as U.S. agent or Super Patriot, will also be joining the film. So we can say, Stan Bruhl, Anthony Mackie, and Wyatt Russel are sure to be seen in the movie.

Apart from them, one more familiar face is going to be seen, and that is Emily VanCamp, who will be playing the character of Peggy Carter’s grand-niece, Sharon Carter. Further, Noah Mills is also being talked about joining the Falcon And The Soldier cast.

That’s it for today. We will be back with other exciting updates. Till then, stay tuned.

