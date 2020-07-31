After Life Season 3: Check Who’s Returning And The Plot Details

Here is all the information that we have about the series called After Life on the streaming platform Netflix!

Well, well, well, as all the people who are in love with the series called After Life are well aware of the fact that the show has ended its second instalment on a note which was quite ambiguous.

The genre of this series excels in the department of dark humour. And as of right now, it has come to the light of news media platforms that Ricky Gervais, the man who has worked on the show’s script has now completed the task on the first draft of the script for the third season if After Life.

Has Netflix confirmed the third instalment of After Life yet or not?

Back in the latest outing, all the fans were able to witness his character called Tony to continue his struggles while he is also coping with his own grief even when there is the new hope of glimmer that has been transpired to him.

Well, it seems pretty to confirm that the third season of After Life is on its way on the streaming giant Netflix. Might we need to remind you that After Life has been appreciated and received positive feedback from both, the fans as well as the critics?

Here is what Ricky Gervais shared on his Twitter about After Life season 3!

Ricky Gervais has confirmed that he has done the work on the first draft back on the 23rd of July while he was so excited and literally saw he clutching the whole script with his own hands. Crazy, right? Here is the link if the post that he shared on his personal Twitter handle.

Cheers 🥂 pic.twitter.com/PHfzXHsO0E

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 23, 2020

Here is what we know about the cast members who are set to return in the third season!

Well, if we go on and try to talk about the cast members, the majority of them are going to return, especially your favourite ones.