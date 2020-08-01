The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Is Already Renewed!

Ohh boy, season two of the most awaited supernatural plus apocalypse drama dropped by, and we cannot keep calm. We mean, what a terrific season two! Undoubtedly the expectations were higher from this Netflix series, and it did not let the viewers down. We are talking about The Umbrella Academy that launched its second instalment finally in July this year.

The Umbrella Academy The Storyline

The show is based on a teen drama and is an adaptation to the Dark Horse Comics of the same name. Talking about the plot, we get into the lives of a dysfunctional family of siblings who have come together to find out the mystery behind their father’s death. But this is not the only thing awaiting them, as they need to protect the world from an apocalypse soon to hit their planet.

We mentioned above that this show is a supernatural one also wherein all of these siblings possess some power or the other, which eventually helps in some manner. So now we have season two on Netflix, what’s next?? Do we have a third season, or is it the end??

The Umbrella Academy Renewal Status

Well well, the story is not over yet as we have got the news that the online streaming giant has reportedly revived the show for a third instalment.

The Umbrella Academy Release Date

No official announcement has been made yet regarding the release date, and maybe Netflix is taking its time to make an announcement. But we have already got the news and reportedly pre-production work for the third one has already begun. Because we already know that the ongoing Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has put on restrictions on the production activities.

Hence, things are moving at a slow pace. So with this good news we are surely all lightened up and hopefully, a release period would be known soon. We expect it to drop by early 2021 as things are not moving in the manner as they were planned. So many twists and turns are still waiting for us to watch, and we are just curious and excited to watch a brand new season.

The Umbrella Academy Cast

The show stars;