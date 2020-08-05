Amazon Delivered A Brand New Trailer For Season 2

The Boys delve deeper into their fictional society and see how superheroes and residents can coexist. It differs from the present crop of high and lethal superhero sequence by its distinctive mixture of humor and grown-up violence. Should you minimize the first ten episodes, you wouldn’t be shocked to see that this is among the most profitable reveals in the historical past. Carry the second season!

The Boys delivered the merchandise to Comedian-Con-Con 2020 to a great extent. Right here every part you need to learn about season 2 of The Boys:

Here the brand new trailer of The Boys season 2:

Amazon has simply launched the brand new trailer for The Boys. The brand new trailer is far creepier and intense. You possibly can watch the trailer beneath:

The official release date for The Boys season 2:

It was introduced on June 26, 2020, that the present’s second season will premiere on September 4, 2020, albeit in a barely completely different format than the primary. Whereas the preliminary run noticed all eight episodes directly in prime time, the sequence runs weekly for its second installment, with three episodes released for the first time and new additions each Friday using October 9, 2020.

The discuss present Behind the Scenes Prime Rewind: Contained in the Boys will premiere on August 28 with a particular recap of the primary season, with a brand new version, with two episodes within the following season.

The expected plot of The Boys season 2:

Season 2 should handle all of those plot factors, together with the addition of a brand new controller and maybe several extra superheroes.

Homelander is drifting off the rails; he can depend on superheroes Starlight and Queen Meow (Dominic McLeagott), restoring seven actual superheroes who’re genuinely attempting to guard humanity higher than their very own superhero picture.

