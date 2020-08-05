Stateless Season 2: Renewal Status: Renewed Or Canceled?

Stateless is an Australian show which showcases the horrific life of migrants, the show is created by Cate Blanchett, Tony Ayres, and Elise McCredie, the show also depicts some real-life experiences of people whose lives have taken a U-turn.

So, without wasting time let us get into the details of Stateless season 2.

RELEASE DATE FOR STATELESS SEASON 2

Season one of Stateless has been able to grab alot of positive reviews and ratings from all over the world, season one finally made it on Netflix in July 2020 so if you haven’t already binge-watched the show we would highly recommend for you to do so.

Stateless was made into a limited series so as far as a second season goes we are very doubtful about it, creators already mentioned the show as a limited series but if they have a change of heart then we might be able to see another season.

CAST FOR STATELESS SEASON 2

Here is a list of cast members of Stateless season 2

Yvonne Strahovski as Sofie Werner

Asher Keddie as Claire Kowitz

Fayssal Bazzi as Ameer

Marta Dusseldorp as Margot

Dominic West as Gordon

Cate Blanchett as Pat

Jai Courtney as Cam Sandford

Soraya Heidari as Mina

Rachel House as Harriet

Kate Box as Janice

Clarence Ryan as Sully

Claude Jabbour as Farid

Rose Riley as Sharee

Helana Sawires as Rosna

Darren Gilshenan as Brian Ashworth

Calvin Mwita as Taifa Duale

We might never see this incredible cast returning for another season but we really do hope the makers have a change of heart and they come up with another season, If the show is renewed for another season we might see some new stories about migrants who lost everything they build.

That is all for the day we will keep fans updated on the latest news about Stateless season 2 until then continue reading with us!