The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And All New Updates

The second season of the fantasy drama The Witcher is not happening anytime in 2020. Please do not confuse it with that season two is not renewed. It was revived a long time back after the release of the first season in 2019.

Pandemic Extended The Release Date

However, all of it and our excitement went into vain after the ongoing Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic took all over the entire world. It had led to a stop on all the production activities to ensure social distancing and prevent the deadly virus from further spreading out.

It has been now more than half a year since this pandemic took a toll on us and we cannot see a near end on it. The filming for the second part, as a result, could not commence and the release period has now shifted for an indefinite period.

New Release Date Of The Witcher Season 2

However, now we have a ray of hope as the makers of the period drama shared with us that the entire cast and crew would be soon back together to resume the shooting. And the date is August 17, 2020, so something is happening in August which is not the release for the second season, but it’s filming.

The makers have assured that all the necessary precautions will be taken and now it is time to get the production started again. Of course, the work cannot be put to a stop for an extended period. We are hopeful that if the filming completes in time this year, then we could get a release by the summer of 2021.

Synopsis Of The Witcher

The Witcher follows the life of a monster hunter whose life gets entangled after he falls for a princess. You are going to experience the world of fantasy, drama, and time travel as well.

Cast

The shoe stars;

Henry Cavill as Geralt Of Rivia,

Freya Allan as Cirilla Ciri,

Joey Batey as Jaskier, and other artists as well.

Though we are not sure of the release date, we do know that the show would be there back in 2020 soon.