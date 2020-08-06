Florida Teen Father, 17, Forcefully Removed 9-Days-Old Son From Mother

A teenage father removed his infant son from his mother’s womb.

The 17-year-old father “compulsorily” eliminated his younger son from the mom of a kid in South Florida on Monday afternoon. He was seen beating and shaking the kid earlier than leaving the scene at Uber.

Joshua Pahon Quinteron is 19 days outdated, following the studies, an AMBER warning has been issued towards the boy.

Description of the infant baby

Joshua was finally seen carrying a blue and grey shirt. It’s 20 inches lengthy and weighs eight kilos, with brown hair and eyes.

Description of the suspect

The final time Garcia was seen carrying a crimson shirt and blue pants. Gracia has a tattoo inked with feathers and arrows on the precise forearm and crimson lips on the left aspect of the neck. He’s described as 5 ft 5 inches and about 150 kilos, with black hair and brown eyes.

Florida, legislation enforcement officers, stated they could possibly be seen within the Oakland Park space in a silver SUV pushed by an aged Hispanic.

The investigators are looking Gracia, and they have despatched his image and outline to all of the police stations.