Tom Holland And Zendaya: Are They Still Dating Amid Breakup Rumors

Are Tom Holland And Zendaya still dating amid breakup rumors? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know!

Tom Holland And Zendaya still dating?

Fans want to believe that Tom’s relationship with Spider-Man: Homecoming cast Zendaya, these two (who were rumored to be dating in July 2017) are purely platonic according to both parties. However, an Instagram comment made in September 2018 by Zendaya’s close friend Sky Jackson’s mother Kia Cole confirmed the rumors (although the comment was removed shortly after the post), just posted about celebrating her 22nd birthday with her “rumored real-life boyfriend” and a fan taunted the legend, and Zendeya replied, “Yes. It’s true.

Holland again shot Zendaya dating rumors. The actor told in an interview that he is single and that he is not romantically involved with anyone, so no, he is not with Zendaya. He also has a few moments in London. Holland reveals Zendaya’s new red hair and in New York City, when together they climbed to the top of the Empire State Building.Who is Tom

Holland Dating Currently?

For Holland’s love life, the 24-year-old actor has been linked with his co-star Zendaya in the past but was seen with a mysterious woman last summer. Rumors have recently surfaced that the Spider-Man star has been dating actress Nadia since May. Tom Holland has kept his love life private in the past, but recently shared a photo of Nadia on Instagram confirming their relationship due to a post on her Instagram wearing the same dress.

The actress received her first big break on The Spanish Princess shortly after finishing LAMDA Drama School in London in the spring of 2018. She said she left school to start the project, which started a major photograph on May 15, 2018. Parkes played Rosa, one of the women they expected from Princess Catalina. She also appeared in an episode of Doctor Who, which aired in February 2020.

