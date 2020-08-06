War For Cybertron? Will There Be A Part 2?

If you have always been a Transformers fan and couldn’t watch it from scratch and have ended up watching it in an unsynchronized manner, then this won’t happen anymore now. How? The largest and the leading online streaming platform Netflix has curated an anime version of one of the most famous science fiction movies for its loyal fans.

The web series has been titled as Transformers: War For Cybertron that has recently launched its Part 1 titled Siege on the online streaming platform. It is an original creation by Netflix and makes us witness the origin of Transformers.

Plot Of The Series

The story revolves around how a battle emerges between Autobots and Decepticons to take over their planet Cybertron. The animated drama has been well received by both the viewers and critics who are in all.praises for the brilliant conceptualization and use of technology that is nothing less than a visual treat. You are going to have a terrific experience once you begin watching the show. So what’s next? Do we have another part, or is this the end?

Renewal Status Of Transformers: War For Cybertron

No, not now, as Netflix in the very beginning announced that the Transformers anime would be a trilogy, means a three-part series. Which means, yes, we have two more parts left to binge-watch. The second part if titled Earthrise in which we are going to see that both the Autobots and Decepticons land onto Earth, and the story will get more intense from there. However, we do not have any release date yet because the production got affected by the ongoing Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

So if the deadly virus doesn’t come to a stop, the release would constantly shift for an infinite period. But still, if the makers decide to begin production as other filmmakers are doing by taking in the required precautions, then 2021 would be the latest period for launching the second part. So, people, the waiting period is indeed long, so till then go on and watch the first part and enjoy it.

