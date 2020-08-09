Here Is Everything You Should Know About Feel Good Season 2.

Feel Good Season 2. Feel Good is a British comedy-drama which was earlier release on Channel 4, Feel Good Season 1 was released on Netflix on 19th March 2020, consist of 6- episodes. The first season of the series has gained enormous fans and gained really good reviews. Now fans are waiting for Feel Good Season 2, there is no official updates till now, don’t worry we are here to tell you.

Feel Good Season 2: What’s The Release Date?

Fans are curious to know about the release date of the second season of the show, Netflix has not renewed the show but, however it may renew the show because its first season was the big hit. We hope that Netflix will renew the show soon, and if it is renewed soon we all can expect Feel Good Season 2 at the end of the Season 2021.

Feel Good Season 2: Who Are The Cast?

As we have told you it is not confirmed that when will Netflix renew or make an official announcement about the release date. So, we can expect the cast to be:

Mae played with Mae Martin

George performed by Charlotte Ritchie

Linda, who is Mae’s mom, played by Lisa Kudrow.

Maggie performed by Sophie Thompson, Narcotics anonymous sponsor of Mae.

Phil played with Phil Burgess, George’s flatmate.

Feel Good Season 2: Expected Storyline

So far, Netflix has not made an announcement about the renewal of the show. So, it’s too early to predict what the brand new season will probably be about. If confirmed for season two, comic Mae Martin will apparently seem within the title role as Mae. The new season will likely focus on drug addiction and battle with George. Fans will also see Mae reveal more about herself in the upcoming season.

Feel Good Season 2: Is There Any Trailer?

Netflix often, releases the trailer of any show one month before the release of the show. So, we don’t have any updates about the trailer of the show.