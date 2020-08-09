Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 2 Release Date, Preview, And More Details.

This week’s post is about Lease-a-Girlfriend Episode 2 release date, preview, and a recap of the final episode. Kinoshita Kazuya is twenty season old, he is a college student living by himself in Tokyo. He keeps on following his girlfriend with pride that he has a girlfriend but within a few months his girlfriend told him that they must break up since she has fallen in love with someone.

Kinoshita Kazuya kept on thinking about his girlfriend, and she was the first girlfriend he ever had. The girl just dumped him after just one month, Kazuya tried so many things to bring him with her nearer. He tried treating her to all fun and romance but she did not care about his effort. She even blocked him on social media but Kazuya tried another method to get a girlfriend.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 2 Release Date

Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 2 will be released on Saturday, 18 July 2020, at 1:25 AM JST. The new episode of Rent a Girlfriend is released every Saturday. Be careful for the spoilers of the upcoming episode when you proceed. Check more details below and preview

Previously on Rent-a-Girlfriend Summar

Kazuya Kinoshita has damaged up with his girlfriend Mami Nanami after dating for almost a month. He came up with a method of dating a lady he uses a web-based app to lease a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara. Chizuru is a phenomenal and attractive lady because of her appearance is perfect.

Kazuya writes her a low rating, but Chizuru scolds him for that telling him he is mean. Kazuya’s grandmother collapses in the hospital he went with her and his grandmother is attracted by her greatness. Kazuya continues renting Chizuru in for him to keep up appearances with his family and friends.

Things get difficult when they discover they are neighbors and attend the same faculty. Later some girls join in dating being interested in Kazuya. Mami Nanami is Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend she has short blonde hair and appears to be friendly on the outside. She has jealous and her feelings scare her friends.

Mami is surprised that Kazuya has found one other girlfriend after dumping him. Chizuru keeps on dating Kazuya for her to improve her skills as a girlfriend-for-rent, later she develops feelings for him. Ruka Sarashina is a lady who is a pal of Kazuya’s girlfriend but she wants to date him for real after seeing how his life is.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 2 Preview