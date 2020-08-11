The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And You Should Know

It seems that these modifications have meaning and goal. And in a recent interview, Hooper revealed how and why Luther looked different in season 2 of the Netflix series.

Tom Hopper plays primate hero Luther Hagrives in the Umbrella Academy

Based on the Dark Horse Comics series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Bay, The Umbrella Academy tells the story of seven super-powerful brothers. Adopted by the wealthy scientist Reginald Hargreaves, they had been raised together in a mansion and trained to fight using their special skills. Luther, also known as Quantity One, undergoes a process that transforms his body to resemble a gorilla. Reginald gives him a serum that initiates painful changes. However as soon as that is accomplished, Luther’s body becomes more flexible and his natural supernatural energy will increase even more.

