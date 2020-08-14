Julie And The Phantoms Season 1: Every Detail Including Its Release

Julie And The Phantoms is Netflix’s newest projects, the show is one of the most anticipated projects created by Kenny Ortega and we are super excited to see what he has ready for his audience.

So, with out wasting any extra time let us get into all the details we have on Julie and The Phantoms season 1.

RELEASE DATE FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

From the director of High School Musical Julie And The Phantoms, seaosn one consists of 9 episodes and this is a Netflix Original show.

Julie And The Phantoms is all set to get September 10, 2020 release, each episode will be of half an hour, sadly we do not have an official trailer for the show but we will update our fans as soon as Netflix decides on releasing one.

CAST FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

Here is a list of cast members we will see in Julie and The Phantoms seaosn 1

Madison Reyes as Julie

Charlie Gillespie as Charmed

Jeremy Shada as Adventure Time

Owen Patrick Joyner as Knight Squad

Cheyenne Jackson

Jadah Marie

Sonny Bustamante

Sacha Carlson

PLOT FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

The series revolves around a girl named Julie and her love for which she gives up after the death of her mother, she is reunited with music in her mother’s studio when the ghosts of three musicians become her Phantoms.

Julie begins writing songs again and gains a good relationship with the three ghosts we are super excited to get a full view into Julie’s incredible life, that is all for today we will preserve fans updated on the latest news about Julie and The Phantoms until then continue reading with us!