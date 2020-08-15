Samsung has lastly released its much-awaited smartwatch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Many gadget lovers have already bought the newly released smartwatch. A couple of are ready to know extra concerning the new smartwatch earlier than buying it. The smartwatch has been accessible available in the market since August 6 this year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: The Price Of The Smartwatch

The brand new smartwatch released by Samsung is on the market at $399.99 and above for the patrons. In Europe, the smartwatch is priced at 496 euros. Samsung Galaxy Watch Three is available in two completely different sizes of 41mm and 45mm.

The Specs Of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The newly released smartwatch seems much like Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 with the brand new addition of a bodily rotating dial. Samsung Galaxy Watch Three has two buttons on the aspect and a chunkier design. The brand new smartwatch is 14 percent thinner and 15 percent lighter than the earlier fashions.

The display screen measurement of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Three is 1.four inches.

The Colors Available For Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Each of the sizes of Samsung Galaxy Watch Three comes in numerous colors. Bronze and silver are the two colors accessible in 41mm measurement. The 45mm watch is on the market in silver and black.

Other Specifications Of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The smartwatch has Gorilla Glass with an always-on OLED show. The watch is on the market in Bluetooth or LTE variations and has Exynos 9110 chipset. The battery utilized in Samsung Galaxy Watch Three is 247mAh/340mAh batteries.

Compatibility Of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch Three runs on the Tizen platform. The smartwatch is the greatest suitable for any Samsung smartphone. Its compatibility with Android telephones is ok. The watch doesn’t perform effectively with iPhones.

Drawbacks Of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The newly released Samsung Galaxy Watch Three has several new options. The brand new smartwatch is healthier than the earlier Samsung smartwatches. However, the smartwatch has several drawbacks. Although Samsung helps connections to iOS, the newly released smartwatch doesn’t perform effectively with iPhones. The Tizen retailer doesn’t assist YouTube, Twitter, or the Translate app. Samsung Galaxy Watch Three has Gorilla Glass DX, which doesn’t have good scratch resistance.

