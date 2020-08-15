Songbird Series Cast? Storyline? And Release Updates

What can we expect from Season of Songbird? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date and, plot of the Songbird.

The Upcoming Series Songbird Is Under Work!

Bradley Whitford and Jenna Ortega have edited the epidemic thriller Songbird. The film is produced by Adam Goodman. The film is the first feature film to be shot in Los Angeles since the coronavirus shutdown. Songbird is directed by Adam Masson who wrote the script with Simon Boys.

The official synopsis says: “In 2022, an epidemic devastates the world and its cities. By targeting a handful of people, they navigate the obstacles that currently disrupt society: disease, martial law, quarantine, and surveillance”.

Songbird: Release Date

The “Songbird” produced by Michael Bay is a very appropriate story for our current situation, focusing on an epidemic in the near future and the life of an essential worker caught in the madness that follows. The official release date for ‘Songbird’ has yet to be announced, but becoause it’s already completed in production, we must always obtain an replace quickly. The movie is currently expected to be in 2021.