Southern Charm Season 7 Release Date? Here’s What We Know

The show originally originated with Bravo. The show follows young socialists living in Charleston, South Carolina. The show focuses on the political history of the southern culture of the region and features local historic sites such as Lewisfield Plantation and Mikel House.

The show reveals the doors of centuries-old plantation houses and real-life aspects of how modern society lives in the south. Finally, the good news for all fans is that the show is returning for its seventh season, and in this article, we are going to discuss all the details, so here you must know.

Has filming started for the seventh season?

Yes, the show officially started filming on February 20, 2020. Dani Baird shared the photo on social media and revealed the good news to all the fans of the show. However, production is still in progress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume once the shutdown ends. Therefore, there could also be a slight delay in the release, but we’ll keep you updated with the official news.

Southern Charm Season 7 description

The cast of Southern Charm Season 7 includes the following characters who will return in season seven.

Southern Charm Casts

Craig Conover

Cameron Eubanks

Shep Rose

Katharine Calhoun Denis

Austen Kroll

Chelsea Meissner

Eliza Limehouse

Naomie Olindo

How many episodes will Southern Charm season 7 have?

By the way, we haven’t received any official word on this, but Southern Charm Season 7 will feature a new batch of 14-16 episodes, in keeping with the pattern from the previous season. We still have to wait for the official word on it.

Southern Charm Season 7 Release Date

The Southern Charm season will release around February 7, 2021. We have not accepted any official confirmation on this. But since filming started in February 2020, we can expect a return of the seventh season in the fall of 2020 or the first months of 2021.