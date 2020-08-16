13 Reasons Why: What Would Have Happened To Clay After Season 4?

After four seasons, with a complete of 49 episodes, 13 Causes Why are formally over. The Netflix teen drama was not without controversy for years, and the viewers addressed the present in several ways that revealed sensationalism on some matters. However, for individuals who need to know the place the characters actually ended up, right here’s a rundown of what occurred to Clay Jensen, Jessica Davis, Justin Foley, Tyler Downs, and the remainder of the Liberty Excessive college students … Spoilers Shepherd!

What Happened To Clay In 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Clay Jensen appeared within the first episode, performed by Dylan Minnette. Upon receiving Hannah’s notorious cassette tapes, Clay introduced audiences with numerous delivers that attracted surrogates and Liberty Excessive. Initially Nirav and senseless, Clay ultimately develops a savior advanced within the wake of Hannah’s loss of life and drives her to suicide.

The traits of that persona appeared increasingly all through the season, as he took on a number one function in 13 Causes, a tight-knit group of pals. Their responses ranged from reaching out to these searching for violence to violent or damaging revenge. Nonetheless, by season 13, on the finish of season 3, everybody’s secrets and techniques and self-imposed burdens have led to frequent psychological disruptions inside Clay’s thoughts, producing issues that, for a very long time, stay mostly unknown. Gone.

Throughout season 13’s 13 Causes Why, Clay lastly needed to search assist for his myriad psychological well being points. All through the episode, Clay typically met with a physician. Clay was initially involved and was denied all the things due to what he was doing. This held true for the whole idea of the episode, with Clay remaining stoic in conserving many secrets and techniques that uncovered his downfall.

Nonetheless, he ultimately opened as much as the truth that it was not nervousness and despair but additionally acquired inopportune and premature episodes. It might be argued that the present didn’t solely take time to offer Clay a definitive prognosis or, actually, tracked his subsequent restoration. Nonetheless, season Four of 13 Causes Why gave the message that Clay had made no less than one breakthrough in remedy and commenced to make amends for his points. The sequence finale equally established that even after going to varsity, Dr. Robert will proceed therapy with Ellman.

