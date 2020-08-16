Great Pretender Season 1: Details To Follow Before Its Release

Japanese anime series has gained massive popularity in recent times. Netflix has been streaming and producing many anime series lately. The latest Japanese anime series to broadcast on the broadcasting big’s platform is Nice Pretender. The crime comedy series has already made its debut on tv in Japan. It’ll soon be available for viewers around the globe. The anime series will make its debut on the broadcasting giant’s platform.

Great Pretender: When Will The Crime Comedy Anime Series Make Its Debut On The Broadcasting Giant’s Platform?

The crime comedy anime series made its debut in Japan on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on July 8 this yr. It made its debut on Netflix in Japan in June this yr. The viewers all the globe will get to see the anime series soon. Great Pretender will make its debut on the global platform of Netflix on August 20 this yr.

Great Pretender: Other Details About The Crime Comedy Anime Series?

The crime comedy anime series will release with twenty-three episodes in it, with Ryota Kosawa as the writer of the upcoming series. Hiro Kaburagi is the director of Great Pretender. The creators of the anime series have roped in Yoshiyuki Sadamoto to design the characters. The music composer of the anime series is Yutaka Yamada. He has even created the theme song of Great Pretender. For the ending theme, the creators have chosen Freddie Mercury’s cover of The Platters.

Great Pretender: What Is The Premise Of The Upcoming Crime Comedy Anime Series?

The series follows a con artist Makoto “Edamame” Edamura. He is a big bully and works with his partner Kudo. In Asakusa, they try to con a man. But the Frenchman catches them doing their trick. Laurent Thierry works for the mafias. Edamura begins to work for Laurent Thierry. However he does not know what the future holds for him as he is doing Thierry’s dirty work.

A manga based on the crime comedy anime series has been published in June recently. Ryota Kosawa and Daichi Marui are working on the manga.

