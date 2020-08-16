Undone Season 2: All The New Details Shared For The Upcoming Season Of This Drama

Is Under 2 season happening and if so, when will it be released and what will it be about? The Amazon Prime animated series was produced by Rafael Bob-Waxburg and Kate Perpady. The offseason was released on September 1, 2019, with all eight episodes directed by Dutch filmmaker and artist Hisko Hulsing.

Here you will get to know everything about the Undone season 2:

Are We Going To See Season 2 of Undone?

Amazon officially renewed UnderOne for season 2 on November 21, 2019, in addition to signing a blanket agreement with co-creator Kate Peddie. UnderOne season 1 currently has a 100 % Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 94 percent viewership rating, making its renewal uncertain. Given its mix of comedy and heavy drama, Undertones may eventually complement the hit Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.