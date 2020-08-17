New York Comic Con The Event Has Been Canceled Now, Know More Detail Here

New York Comic Con 2020 has been canceled. This 12 months’s New York Comic Con (NYCC) physical conference will be replaced by an online experience on the convention’s YouTube page. This online version of the convention is known as the New York Comic Con Metaverse.

Live chat services will also be made available to help fans interact with artists and creators, possibly asking questions and ideas on related topics. Readpop will host its inaugural Metaverse event on the weekend of August 14-16 before the NYCC Metaverse in October. From October 8-11, the YouTube channel New York Comic Con will exclusively broadcast live panels from major entertainment manufacturers.

Who Will Participate?

Sources confirmed the participation of Starz (for American Gods), CBS All Access (for Star Trek), DreamWorks Animation, Hulu, and FX for their NYCC online event. Readpop’s plans for the YouTube-centric New York Comic Con 2020 will embrace reside and pre-recorded panels, live Q&A, professional workshops, and board games. There are plans for a virtual marketplace where exhibitors and producers can sell merchandise, as well as personal autographs. They plan to use YouTube’s community feature as well as their own Disord read pops community.

Why The Event Got Canceled?

2020 New York Comic Con is one of the major events in the United States that has been canceled due to the global epidemic of coronavirus. With the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the US.

The killing and infecting millions of people, it’s no wonder the organization behind the annual New York Comic Con event has announced its cancellation. On August 12, the physical appearance for this year’s long-awaited event had been canceled. The gathering of assorted artists scheduled for the event at the Javits Center, Manhattan, will not continue as before.