NOS4A2: Will The Show Return For Season 3?

The second season of the hit supernatural horror series NOS4A2 ended this Sunday on AMC and BBC America. However, this fan didn’t stop to ask when and if the show would return for a third season.

Will There Be a 3rd Season of NOS4A2?

At the time of writing, NOS4A2 has not been renewed for a third season, nor has it been officially cancelled by AMC. NOS4A2 season 2 grades equated 0.1 and just 385,000 viewers, 53% and 51% less respectively from the first season. However, despite this drop in performance, we believe AMC will renew the NOS4A2 for a third season.

It’s a solid show based on a brilliant Joe Hill novel and features a diverse cast of Hollywood celebrities. The series is also airing on BBC America, where it is doing quite well, so AMC is essentially getting more return on its investment. We expect a proper announcement from AMC regarding the future of NOS4A2 in the coming weeks, so keep checking back for updates.

When Will 3 Be Released?

As NOS4A2 has yet to be renewed, the possible release date for Season 3 remains a mystery, but we predict a record June 2021. If AMC renews the series for a 3rd season, it is very likely that it will premiere in the summer of next 12 months.

It is based on the release schedule from previous seasons (June 2019 and June 2020), indicating a 12-month production cycle. The only problem will be related to the delay related to the global coronavirus epidemic. If NOS4A2 experiences some issues with the production of Season 3, we should expect a premiere in Fall 2021.

