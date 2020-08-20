Harry Potter: Theatre Premiere Is Postponed Again!

The creators of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have an ongoing commitment to the safety and peace of all their audiences, actors, company, and theatre staff.

Performances from Wednesday, August 12 to Sunday, September 13, 2020, might be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically selected on an alternate date starting Wednesday, February 17, 2021, along with a seating area where they were initially reserved.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Legacy as soon as

Customers will be contacted directly with the details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for interstate and international customers for those unable to attend travel restrictions as well as their rescheduled performances. The latest information on the ticketing policy and returns is regularly updated on the game’s official social media channels.

We remain humble and cordial with the continued support of our audience, as well as postponing performance due to COVID-19. I know I speak for the entire cast, crew, and creative team once I say that we can’t wait to get back home to the Princess Theater. We continue to work with all stakeholders to navigate the path to our return and we look forward to sharing the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy as soon as we can. ”

Announcement For Rescheduling Ticket Collecter

Tickets will be sanctioned for this new date currently reserved. For now, you do not need to contact us. However, if you would like to request info on the availability of alternative dates, please contact us by submitting a request before Monday, August 10.

Please understand that, given the exceptional circumstances, Ticketmaster’s fan support teams are incredibly busy at this time and correspondence is likely to be significantly delayed. Recent safety measures have been release for workers which has induced the Ticketmaster Name Center to be temporarily closed as they will not be able to answer your call currently. Rest assured that your inquiry will be attended to.