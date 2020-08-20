Money Heist Season 5: New Images Of Ursula Corbero And Miguel Angel Silvestre From The Sets.

The biggest anticipated showcase for Money Heist Season 5 (The Paper House) is evident to fans of the TV series, as blowers were fired due to the end of season 4 of the reality show. But, we need to estimate a few months, as Money Heist season 4 was set to air on April 3, 2020.

Season 5 update?

Money Heist Season 5’s setting is different as their reunion is transformed in light of the Covid-19 epidemic. The coronavirus developed by Wuhan in China and its alternative immediately turned into a primordial pandemic, acknowledging all the bliss with the end.

This will be the fifth season of The Paper House. As they did not want to miss the shot in what would be its final chapter, the producer Plex Pina has trusted Miguel Ángel Silvestre as the main signing of the season. No details of his character are known, but he has already been seen on set with Ursula Corbero, better known as Tokyo, a thief as severe as he is sensitive in the most sudden moments.

New Images Of Ursula Corbero And Miguel Angel Silvestre From The Sets

In the images, you can see two actors with masks, following security protocols while they are not filming. Corbero wears a top with a leather jacket, and Silvestre is all muscular, with a white tank top and a coat in hand. By the looks of it, a new addition to rock-themed action sequences is coming.

In the fifth season of the Netflix series, which has finally been able to start filming after the coronavirus epidemic that paralyzes audiovisual activity, it is only speculated that they are “chess games (an intellectual strategy)”. The war strategy will proceed ”, explains Inalex Pina, creator of the weekly entertainment magazine.

He also warned that “things happen every thirty seconds and they don’t like the characters” and that the band will be on the ropes and in irreversible situations. In fact, the first question is what will happen to the teacher played by Álvaro Morte. The final time we saw her, she was pregnant with an Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) because she was tireless,