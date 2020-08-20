Warrior Nun Season 2: When It Will Likely Happen On Netflix?

Netflix has a well-intentioned habit of taking seemingly ridiculous snobbery (Hello, too hot to handle) and turning it into surprise hits. Take Warrior Nun, for example, which is, yes, a real show, a single on Netflix’s top 10 most-watched series list when it dropped earlier this 12 months.

The narrative is behind a young orphan named Ava, who wakes up in a morgue and soon discovers that she has been imprinted by ancient artwork with artwork embedded in her back. Oh, and did you win a free ticket to join the Order of the Cruciform Sword, which is now holding you up? -Several nuns. These warrior nuns have sworn to protect the world from demonic forces, though Ava is not sure whether to accept the propaganda.

There’s a lot of these kinds of supernatural-style baddie fights, cold superpowers, and catchy outfits, but the charming cast keeps this purposeless show from alienating its audience.

As only the latest of Netflix’s hit comic book adaptations, Warrior Nun gives us little reason to doubt that we’ve seen Ava’s adventures one last time. Ultimately, we must learn what happens after the ending is rampant. Will we witness the epic battle between good and evil? Or will Ava hang her halo for a life in the hills, Maria on The Sound of Music?

We have officially begun the new season.

On August 19, Netflix made an official announcement that Warrior Nun received the green light for another season. During an adorable virtual reunion that was posted on the streaming service Twitter, the cast erupted in cheers when showrunner Simon Barry broke the news that they would be reuniting soon.

COVID-19 production will be less likely.

However, Warrior Nun said it’s value moving forward, it is unlikely that we will see a second season before the end of 2021. Since Hollywood stopped producing during the coronavirus pandemic, filming will again be slow.