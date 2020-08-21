Keanu Reeves: We Ranked His Top 10 Roles From Worst To Best.

We are ranking Keanu Reeves’s high 10 roles from best to worst. Have a look!

Here are John Wicks Best characters!

John wick

It took a few decades, but Keanu Reeves finally landed the role that would define his career in another epic comeback. He’s the world’s biggest killer, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of people, but what makes his understanding is his love for dogs. When the wick is chasing someone, you want him to find the boy too.

Ted “Theodore” Logan

The role of Ted “Theodore” Logan is different from the active roles of Keanu Reeves. But he’s brilliant; he’s compelling as a cold. The long-awaited Bill and Ted Threequel, Bill and Ted Face the Music, will reportedly begin filming soon.

Johnny Utah

This was the film that defined the term “bromance,” so Point Junk is there to thank the countless productions of Jude Apatow. Keanu Reeves and Patrick Suez rejuvenate the buddy co-op genre with Point Break, a film that combines shootouts and surfing.

Neo

We follow Neo on an incredible journey through cyberspace as he broke via the barriers of reality and saved the world. The sequel’s character got a bit goofy as he did “his Superman speak” and other absurd activities, but there was no denying that his sacrifice at the end of Matrix Revolutions led to one of the greatest heroes of cinema.

Keanu

Despite the threat of a gang and a pet named Keanu, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peel didn’t really envision their first feature film as a John Wick parody. However, when Keanu Reeves finds out {that a} comedy movie is being made together with his name in the title, and his 2014 comeback is the same as the movie, he reached out and offered a cameo in the film.

Here are John Wicks’s Worst characters!

Kai

Reeves, as Kai in the action-adventure drama “47 Ronin”, a man recruited Oishi into the League of 47 Samurai. Watching “47 Ronin”, many critics lamented the fact that a talented artist could find himself in such a dull picture.

Eddie Kasliewicz

In the action-thriller “Chain Reaction,” young Eddie Kasliewicz (Reeves) finds himself on top of his head when he stumbles upon a government plan to cover up a laboratory experiment that succeeded in turning water into fuel. Chain Reaction was drawn by critics for the lack of severe moments of emotion.

Nelson Moss

Sweet November is a romantic drama starring Reeves as Nelson Moss, a man who falls in love with Sarah Dever (Charlize Theron), they meet another. Critics felt the “Sweet November” plot was overly scholarly, and it didn’t help that Theron and Reeves seemed like an odd couple.

Jack Clayton

In the black comedy “Feeling Minnesota,” a stripper named Freddy, who is forced to leave the accountant who owns his club, Sam Clayton. But on the wedding day, he falls in love with Sam’s brother, Jjaks Clayton(Reeves). Critics reviews for “Feeling Minnesota” was poor throughout the board, with many studies highlighting the film’s recycled plot and cardboard-thin characters.

Johnny

Johnny is a man tasked with smuggling important information into the United States through a chip in his mind. The film “Johnny Mnemonic” was not effectively received by critics, who felt that the science fiction Vannabe was too silly for its own good.