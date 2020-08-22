‘Kraven The Hunter’: Spider-Man Spin-Off Now Has A Director.

Kraven The Hunter. Sony has had to postpone until 2021 the two new installments of its Spider-Verse without Spider-Man that it had planned for this yr, Morbius with a vampire Jared Leto and the sequel Venom: There will be Carnage. However, that does not stop the expansion plans that, as we already knew, also include the villain Kraven the Hunter.

Let’s Know More About The Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie Kraven The Hunter.

Spider-Man Spin-Off: Kraven The Hunter: About The Film

The film dedicated to the Hunter Sergei Kravinoff, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1964, as well as recognized as one of the most exciting enemies of the Wall-crawler, is still underway and has taken a crucial step towards its realization: it has found a director. JC Chandor, author of such excellent films as When everything is lost (2013) or The most violent yr (2014) that comes from facing a big bump with Triple Frontier (2019), will be the one in command of Kraven.

Kraven The Hunter: Who Is The Director Of The Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie?

A Source has confirmed, that Richard Wenk (action writer who has written the two installments of The Equalizer and the remake of The Magnificent Seven). It remains to be known which actor will put himself in Kravinoff’s shoes, of course. Jason Momoa is one of the favorites claimed by followers, although it’s uncertain that his commitment to Aquaman could leave him free time to simultaneously between DC and Marvel.

Other Updates

In case you’ve gotten lost with the latest news on Sony’s Spider-Verse, in addition to the finished films and this one, the other officially confirmed and ongoing projects, in addition to Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man movie shared with Marvel Studios a movie directed by Olivia Wilde (Super nerds), another about Madame Web directed by SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) and another about Jackpot that currently only has a screenwriter, Marc Guggenheim (Green Lantern, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow ).