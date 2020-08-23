Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 – How to Improve Your Stats With Fortnite Tracker.

With the introduction of season 3 to Fortnite Chapter 2, the Battle Royale phenomenon is as popular as ever. We are seeing brand new content, new players, and much more being brought in to make the franchise as big as it ever has been before. Whilst there are many casual players out there, many will also want to find ways to up their game. This is something that is possible with the use of a Fortnite Tracker.

Is there an official Fortnite Tracker?

Using one of these Fortnite trackers is a great way to keep up to date with your Fortnite stats. There are a few different sites that you can use to get your latest stats, some of which are better than others. With that in mind, you may want a heads up on what services to use to cater to your needs. It has been a feature that gamers have known as out forever for a reason that game’s inception. Since there isn’t an official outlet to do so, there are a couple of sites that you can use to get the most out of your time on the battlefield, so depending on your preference here is a couple of neat sites that you could use.

Save the World

The use of a site called Storm Shield should really depend on what aspect of Fortnite you play. If you favour Save the World over Battle Royale, then you are in luck because this is where you can try everything you need to know about missions, schematics, and much more, including rewards and length. You can also see what heroes you have unlocked, and how you have progressed in each area.

It does have a Battle Royale Tracker too, and it does have a simple to use UI. However, others do the job better, which we will be discussing next.

Battle Royale

For Battle Royale, you should check out the Fortnite Tracker Network. If you are a bit of a whiz with online shooters, you may already be familiar with the Tracker Network. After all, not only does it allow you to keep up with your latest Fortnite stats, but it also gives them for other titles such as PUBG and Destiny 2, amongst others.

Fortnite Tracker Network offers its own ranking system, which allows you to compare yourself with other players that use it. There is a series of graphs that you can use that will take a more in-depth look at your stats, which tracks your game if you have to the network open whilst you are playing. So, if you want to see how many kills you have racked up, and which you got the most kills in, then this is the tool for you. Plus, there is also a way for you to find other players to play with, which caters to whatever region you are in.

If you want to further immerse yourself in the game, then there are community challenges that you can check out to bag yourself a cash prize, which often works off getting kills in a sure time window. There is a lot of detail on features such as weapons too, and there are Fortnite leaderboards for you to work towards as well. So, if you are looking for new players to play with, or control your progress, then the Fortnite Tracker Network is the way to go.

Using a Fortnite Tracker is a fantastic way for you to improve your game in the famous Battle Royale title. Epic Games have managed to create a massive claim that boasts a vast player base and worldwide popularity. With that comes the attraction of a lot of Fortnite players, who will be vying to be the best. You can get yourself one step ahead with the use of these trackers, and engage with the Fortnite community even further whilst you are at it.

Have you tried these trackers? Let us know in the feedback section below!