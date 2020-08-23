Kingdom season 3 : The Third Season! Potential Storyline Revealed!

The Kingdom is a horror drama, initially released in Korean. Represents the story of political unrest in the wake of a zombie apocalypse. Season 1 of this drama was released in January of the last yr. It was an instant hit due to its unique storytelling method and a fascinating plot.

This success of season 1 was followed by another season, season 2, which came out in March 2020. Season 2 of the Kingdom was also watched by a broad audience and received mostly positive reviews from critics. Now the discussion about the next season of the Kingdom is taking advantage of the web.

Here are the significant details which every fan should know regarding Kingdom season 3:-

What is the expected release date for the Kingdom season 3?

Season 2 of The Kingdom has only been released for two months. And Netflix hasn’t updated viewers on the season 3 release date. But it’s clear that we’ll be getting an official update on the Kingdom season 3 release shortly. Kingdom season 3 is expected to come out in mid-2021. So we have to wait little for any further announcements done.

What could be the expected plotline this time for the third installment of the show?

So far, we have seen that the Joseon dynasty was amid a plague, but the political turmoil between hero and adversary made the situation worse. But in the season 2 finale, these everyday challenges were solved by the heroism of Chi Chang and his colleagues and a sign of future troubles.

In season 3, the Kingdom Prince and the Doctor will try to discover the reason behind the plague CO B, and we’ll learn the most mysterious mystery of this drama. There is also the possibility, as indicated in the final episode of Season 2, that the Crown Prince may be contaminated with the virus.