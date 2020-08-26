The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should know.

Oh no, earlier The Society was given the green light by Netflix, but now they have reversed their action and have plans on canceling the show we are as heartbroken as you are, we hoped that we would get to see a season two for the show.

So, let us get into all the reasons Netflix has behind canceling The Society!

REASONS FOR CANCELING THE SOCIETY SEASON 2

The Society premiered on Netflix in 2019 and did a pretty good job keeping fans intrigued, Netflix approved the show for a season 2, which was supposed to premiere by the tip of 2020. Still, now they are canceling the show, Netflix’s undecisive decisions are beyond our understanding.

As fans were super excited and thrilled for The Society returning back for another season, Netflix’s decision of canceling the show is getting them a lot of hate, they didn’t solely cancel The Society, but along with that, they decided to ax ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’

The reason both of these exhibits are being canceled is coronavirus pandemic, the uncertainty around production and filming coming back to its regular stance looks bleak, and so Netflix has taken this decision to ax some of the exhibits, we are hoping that when everything goes again to familiar Netflix can pick up the show also as there is a lot of stories left in both the fronts.

Netflix released a statement saying that they are equally sad about making this decision as all the fans and cast and crew are, but at this moment this is the only way out for them!

That is all for today we will maintain fans updated on the latest news about The Society season 2 till then continue reading with us!