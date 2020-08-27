Dare Me to Season 1: Possible Release Date, Plot And Much More

Dare Me to Season one got it right and fans of this suspense drama are waiting to hear a word about the return of another season, Megan Abbott’s show is based on a novel. With the same name, will the show return for the second season after receiving positive reviews and ratings from fans?

The first season of the teen drama series released with ten episodes. The first season of Dare Me came to an end in March of this year. During its run, the teen drama series gained a large following. Are fans of the show wondering when the series will be renewed for a second season? So, let’s get some information on possible Dare Me season two.

Release Date?

Unfortunately, USA Network has plans to remove the show so fans won’t see another season for Dare Me, it was the best thriller show, but we feel bad that it won’t get a second chance. Fans mustn’t lose hope to prove that the show might have many other possibilities in the future. Dare Me can be picked up by any other channel or broadcast device, so we shouldn’t surrender all hope just but.

What’s the plot?



Dare Me is inspired by Megan Abbott’s novel of the same name. The chain is located in a small town in the Midwest. The teen series follows the lives of some high school students who are cheerleaders. There is a lot of competition between all the cheerleaders. A new coach has been appointed to train the cheerleaders.

There has been a rift between the 2 best friends after the arrival of the new coach. An incident in the lives of these girls changes things. Dare shows me how some people can go to any lengths to get ahead in life. These girls face physical and psychological pressures