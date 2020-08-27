Fans Are Sad As Leo Fitz Didn’t Appear Much In Agent Of Shield Season 7

The fans Agent of Protect is sad as Leo Fitz didn’t appear much in the seventh season of the series! What are the updates? Here’s everything you should know!

Fans are sad over Leo Fitz’s appearance in season 7!

Since the introduction of ‘Agents of Shield,’ Leo Fitz had faced difficulties after hard work. In season 7, episode 11, ‘Brand New Day’, Nathaniel Malick delves into Simmons’ memories to find out where Fitz is, a question we ask ourselves throughout the season.

He doesn’t get a response, but what really bothers him is that in order to defend Fitz from Malick, Simmons erases his own memory, revealing to DK Shaw that he knows not who Fitz is. In the end, the present better provides a happy ending for Fitz and Simmons, even if it doesn’t for anyone else because, having been via these two, fans can no longer watch them suffer.

Where can we watch Agents of SHIELD’?

‘Agents of SHIELD’ aired Wednesday nights at 10 pm on ABC. The UK release date for the seventh season has yet to be confirmed.

What happened in the last season?

In the closing moments of season six, Simmons tells the rest of the team that Fitz had sent Zephyr back in time. However, she “can’t know” where Fitz is because Chronicon is on her mind and they would know every move he made. Putting aside, SHIELD has a chance to defeat the Chronics, and while Fitz is aware of the place Simmons is, we have no idea about Fitz since we haven’t seen him in season seven. The final season should be a victory lap and celebration for the Agents of Sheild and their characters. However, it’s tough to do so when an important element is lacking.

Agents of SHIELD: Cast