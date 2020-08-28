Derry Girls Season 3: Expected Arrival And Other Details.

Derry Girls is a Northern Iris comedy present which has been getting a lot of attention for the previous two seasons; there are rumours that season 3 will be the last season for the show, so it is a happy-sad feeling.

So, without wasting time, let us get into the details about Derry Girls season 3.

RELEASE DATE FOR DERRY GIRLS SEASON 3

Derry Girls has already been renewed for a season 3. However, fans will have to wait a long time to see the show coming back on their screens; season 3 was going to start filming in June 2020, which was stalled due to the ongoing pandemic.

We do hope that the filming is back on track soon and we get to see the new season of Derry Girls by 2021.

While talking about season 3 being the last season of the show we do not have any confirmations from Channel 4, but to reassure the fans, writer Lisa McGee went to Twitter to straighten up the air about Derry Girls.

Hi everyone. I’m currently in the thick of writing series 3. Who knows what the future holds for The Derry Girls but please don’t worry…we are plotting!!

CAST FOR DERRY GIRLS SEASON 3

Here is a list of cast members we will see in Derry Girls season 3.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah

Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael

Tommy Tiernan as Da/Gerry

Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe

Kevin McAleer as Uncle Colm

Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR DERRY GIRLS SEASON 3

Derry Girls season 3 can be filled with a lot of adventures for the entire gang, we see the period of 95s in season 3, and a lot of new things will take place, the show may see a political outturn as well.

That is all we know so far we’ll keep our readers updated on the latest news about Derry Ladies season 3 until then continue reading with us!