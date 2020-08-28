Lucifer Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know More.

Season 5 of Lucifer just made it to Netflix, and fans are going gaga over the new season apart from this we know that season six will be the last season for the show and fans are even more thrilled about that.

So, without wasting time, let us get into the details of Lucifer season 6!

TOM ELLIS OPENS UP ABOUT LUCIFER’S SEASON 6

Well, first things first if you haven’t yet seen season 5 then we would highly recommend you to do that before you get into this article, it recently premiered on Netflix and fans are going crazy over it, now season 5 was already filmed and ready for release, however, when it comes to season six things have taken an uncertain turn.

As we all know, season six will be the last season for the show, and Tom Ellis has recently shared his views on the production of season six.

Well, the production and filming of Lucifer take place in Los Angeles, and while the TV production there’s open, we do not know when the cast and crew will be safe enough to be back to business, followers will have to wait a long time for season six.

We expect season six to be back by 2022 at best things can take a different turn as well, and we may see it come back sooner than we thought.

That is all we know so far we will keep our fans updated on the latest news about Lucifer season 6 until then continue reading with us about your favorite shows and movies!