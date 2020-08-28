The Masked Singer Season 4: When It Will Commence?

Fox’s competition series called The Masked Singer provides us with a very unique concept something we might have never seen before, as far as we love this show and the unique costumes and masks these singers opt to perform, we can not wait for a brand new season of the show.

So, let us get into all the details we have on The Masked Singers season 4.

RELEASE DATE FOR THE MASKED SINGERS SEASON 4

The Masked Singer was renewed for a season 4 back in April with the official Instagram page of the show posting about its return.

While fans of the show are waiting patiently for the show to make a return we are saddened to say that we do not have an official release date for season 4, the CEO of Fox has mentioned that the team is getting back to filming in August. If things go smoothly, they are rooting for a September premiere. Now, this is a piece of news to celebrate!

CAST FOR THE MASKED SINGER SEASON 4

Here is a list of cast members we will see in The Masked Singer Season 4

a Queen Bee

vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and mushrooms

sunglasses

two keys, one with the number 34

a bowtie

a Canadian maple leaf

a baseball glove holding a diamond

a yin-yang

a gavel

a stethoscope

We will also see Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger as the judges of season 4 of The Masked Singer.

PLOT FOR THE MASKED SINGER SEASON 4

The show doesn’t follow a plot as it is a competition show. Still, it has a unique theme as it is called The Masked Singer, it means the singers will be in costumes probably playing a specific character, and throughout the season they will stay in the same name.

That is all we know so far we will keep our fans updated on the latest news on The Masked Singer Season 4 until then continue reading with us!