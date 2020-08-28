The School Nurse Files Season 1 To Premiere This September.

What can we expect from Season 1 of The School Nurse Files? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date, and plot of The School Nurse Information season 1.

The School Nurse Files Season 1: Release Date

The release date of the first season has been confirmed that The School Nurse Files will arrive on Friday, September 25, 2020. K-Drama is exclusive to Netflix and will be available to stream around the world, including South Korea.

We have the affirmation that the primary season will include six episodes. Each episode will remain about 60 minutes. The latest K-dramas that usually come on Netflix are not available to stream in 4K. But the way to the truth that The School Nurse Files is a complete Netflix original, which means it is going to be had to circulation in 4K UHD.

The School Nurse Files Season 1: Plotline

School Nurse Files is an upcoming original series of Korean supernatural dramas. Based on Chung Serang's award-winning 2015 novel School Nurse Ahn Eun-young, it will be released on Netflix on September 25, 2020. K-Drama was one of the few Netflix original K-Dramas ordered at the end of 2018. Ahn Eun Young is a nursing teacher, but she also serves as

K-Drama is exclusive to Netflix and will be available to stream around the world, including South Korea. Thanks to her supernatural ability to see jellyfish, she also has the ability to erase them. Only a toy knife and a BB gun are required, Ahn Eun Young is a deadly exorcist, but she helps her fellow teacher Hong In Poyo protect the school.

The School Nurse Files Season 1: Cast

The cast of the first season of The School Nurse Files will include stars like: