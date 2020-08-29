Singer R Kelly Attacked In Jail

Singer R. Kelly wants to get out of the jail after he was attacked in his cell

Attorney R. Kelly requested his release from the Illinois detention center – hours after news broke that the singer had been attacked in his cell.

Condition of the singer is not revealed yet

Steve Greenberg tweeted that yesterday he learned of an incident involving 53-year-old Kelly and another inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Greenberg said officials did not inform them of Kelly’s condition and Kelly did not call them after the alleged altercation.

Sources reported that Kelly was sitting on a bed in his cell when an inmate entered the cell and hit the singer.

According to the reports, the prisoner was angry that the detention center was blocked a couple of occasions due to people protesting Kelly’s release.

The fight between the two was not so severe

Although Greenberg said he was unaware of Kelly’s condition, sources told that the fight was short-lived and Kelly was not seriously injured.

Why the singer is behind the bars?

Kelly has been jailed in Illinois since July 2019 on 26 federal charges that include child pornography, obstruction of justice, and child physical abuse. Kelly also faced 21 molestation-related criminal cases in Cook County, 11 of which were filed in May and 10 in February. The government allegations reportedly relate to allegations dating back to 1998 and involving at least three underage girls.

In New York, Kelly is facing multiple federal charges of allegedly infecting an underage woman and girl with herpes, racketeering, and physical trafficking that would cross state borders. In August 2019, Minnesota authorities charged Kelly with two cases of prostitution with an individual under the age of 18 in connection with an alleged 2001 incident.