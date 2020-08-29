Stranger Things: Natalia Dyer Has Some Strong Words For Media.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer has stated that she believes her young co-star is overseen by the media. Speaking to The Independent, Dyer said: “A lot of layers are happening here. Usually, for me, I feel like I’m being cared for.

I feel protective in front of young children, even if they’re no longer kids, they’re teenagers.” Nayer Wheeler, Dyer, one of many oldest main characters in the play, said he believes the primary measure of the young actors is the “very complex and complex” issue, which will eventually become more “cultural”.

Natalia Dyer Some Powerful Words For Media

In an interview with The Independent, Dyer said: “A lot of layers are happening here. Usually, if you look at me like that, I feel against child protection, even now. They’re not kids; they’re teenagers again.

Speaking of his younger stars, Dyer said: “They are great people, and they all grow up in very crazy situations. Set in the fictional city of Indiana in Hawkins, throughout 1980, Stranger Issues the lifetime of a younger teenager struggling to save his small town from a set of supernatural elements. The show is one of Netflix’s biggest hits, having seen more than 40 million accounts in its first four days, breaking Netflix’s all-time record.

Dyer, one of the oldest main characters in the play Nancy Wheeler, said overcoming young actors is a “very complex and complex” problem and ultimately a broader cultural problem He said: “There has to be a great concept of why. British actress Millie Bobby Brown, XI. In the film “Stranger Things,” young actors have been at the forefront of the debate over whether to have inappropriate sensuality.

At the base, he wrote: “There are moments when I underestimate certain details, inappropriate comments, physical abuse and unnecessary humiliation. Eventually, pain and insecurity arise.”

