The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Filming Will Resume Soon!

What can we expect from Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date, and plot of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Release Date

Unfortunately, the premiere of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale has been delayed until 2021 due to a coronavirus epidemic. Originally scheduled to launch this fall, the series was delayed after stopping COVID-19 production in Canada, like many other shows in March. After the delay in producing the series, The Handmaid’s Tale filming has been resumed, and the fans can expect the fourth season to release in 2021.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Plotline

The next season will focus on Offred/June (Elizabeth Moss), who survived a gunshot at the end of the third season and continues her mission to rescue the women and children of Gilead and bring them safely to Canada, while her husband Luke will get revenge on Fred. In season three, Commander Fred Waterford bought his spouse Serena Waterford to Canadian government however turned into later arrested himself.

At the cease of the third season, June (Elizabeth Moss) manages to help the kids to get away from Gilead with the aid of using a plane, but in the process, she is seriously injured and her fellow maids escape her at the end of the final episode. Serena Joy also involved her husband Fred Waterford who was traveling to Canada accused of war crimes, but in response, she exposed her personal wrongdoing. Hulu recently released a trailer for the upcoming fourth season, indicating that June is still alive despite filming the previous season, and is ready to rescue more children from Gilead’s oppressive regime.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Cast