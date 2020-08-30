5 Actors That Can Replace Hugh Jackman

Who are the five actors who can replace Hugh Jackman in Wolverine What can the fans expect What are the recent updates Here’s everything we know!

John Bernthal

Actor John Bernthal is first known as the violent anti-hero Frank Castle in The Punish on Netflix. But he would be a perfect fit to play the role of another Marvel character, Wolverine. Bernthal has the talent to play dying characters who use violence for good and bad. Bernthal could give Wolverine a deeper advantage than Jackman in the past.

Jason Momoa

Bearded amateur actor Jason Momoa has already proven his superhero skills as DC Comics Aquaman. He also showed some intensity in his role as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. replaEven more promising, Momoa has said that she will jump in to play the role.

Tom Hardy

Mad Max: Fury Road confirmed the quiet depth of Tom Hardy’s performing range, but it was his portrayal of Venom that proved he may act like a troubled superhero. Hardy has additionally made another connection to his acting skills with the comics, much like Bain in The Dark Knight Rises. He has been in shape for previous roles in boxer Tommy Conlan, such as Warrior and Bronson in criminal Michael Peterson.

Charlie Hunnam

Actor Charlie Hannum is known for playing the complex and flawed character of Jax Taylor on FX’s Sons of Anarchy. He was good at playing the sweet anti-hero, not only in the motorcycle drama Sons of Anarchy but also in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Oscar Isaac

Actor Oscar Isaac is best known for his role as the charming rogue pilot Poe Dameron in recent Star Wars films. But his additional acting roles in the films X Makina, Annihilation, and A Most Violent Year suggest that Isaac is more than just a sci-fi heartthrob. It would also be an interesting change for Wolverine to play the role of an actor who is not immediately known for his violent roles.