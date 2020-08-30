Archer Season 11: FX Release Date Updates

eleventh the season of the hit animated comedy “Archer” will no longer be planned in May.

After waking up from a three-year coma, Season 11 will follow the titular tremendous spy. The last three seasons have expanded into the Dream Sequence Archer experience, which occurred in Los Angeles in the 1940s, the South Seas in the 1930s, and finally in the future.

Archer is the brilliant FX detective, based on the year-end spy series, like Get Smart. Debuting in 2009, each season showcases the surreal, bizarre, and wildly entertaining exploits of super-spy Sterling Archer (H. John Benjamin) and his detective teammate.

The expected release date of the Archer season 11

The eleventh season of the series would be released on May 6, 2020. The system announced this season that they would change the release date. However, no special release date has been announced up to now. Fans can expect Archer Season 11 to premiere on FX in late 2020.

The storyline of the Archer season 11

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2019-Archer ‘panel, the show’s main character, international secret agent Sterling Archer, will finally awaken from his coma in the new season. The previous few seasons have exceeded thru Archer’s mind. Season 11 will finally reveal what happened to Archer in the three years he spent in a coma and find out how the characters have changed since then.

