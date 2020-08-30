Close Enough Season 2 : Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know.

The animated series Close Enough aired on HBO Max in July 2020 and after substantial wait fans were able to see the much-anticipated show; the show has been created by JG Quintel.

So, without wasting time let us get into the details of Close Enough season

As we all know HBO Max is a comparatively new streaming giant and to keep things afloat they are coming up with original series and movies, Close Enough was early going to get a 2018 launch on TBS. Still, things didn’t work out, and fans had to wait for the show to be finally out.

Season one of Close Enough was a huge success and fans were extremely happy with the whole concept of the present, we all know animated shows take a longer time to make so if HBO Max plans on renewing the show for a season 2 then we will have to wait until the end of 2021 or 2022 to watch it. As of yet, HBO Max has not but renewed the show.

CAST FOR CLOSE ENOUGH SEASON 2

Here is a list of cast members that we will see in Close Enough season 2.

J.G. Quintel as Josh

Gabrielle Walsh as Emily

James Adomian as Randy

Kimiko Glenn as Bridgette

Jessica DiCicco as Candice

Jason Mantzoukas as Alex

Danielle Brooks as Pearle

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR CLOSE ENOUGH SEASON 2

The plot of the show follows a satirical format it revolves around a couple and their five-year-old daughter and their two close friends who are their flatmates because living in Los Angeles is expensive.

The couple is moving from their 20s to their 30s and its a significant change for them; the season will revolve around how they try to change themselves and prepare for their 30s that is all for today we will keep our readers updated on the latest news about Close Enough season 2 until then continue reading with us!