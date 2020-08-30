Frozen 3: Latest Speculations Regarding Its Plans.

Disney’s musical fantasy movie Frozen was released in the theaters in November 2013. Inspired by The Snow Queen, written by Hans Christian Andersen in 1844, the animated film became a huge success. After the success of the movie, Disney decided to work on the sequel of the film. The sequel to the film, Frozen II was released in the theaters in November last 12 months. The film was as successful as the first film. Fans and followers of the movie are waiting to watch the sequel of the fantasy film.

Here is everything we know about the sequel to the fantasy film, Frozen II.

Frozen: Has The Fantasy Film Been Renewed For The Third Movie?

After the release of Frozen in 2013, Disney took two years to announce the sequel to its fantasy movie. The sequel to the film was released last 12 months in November. Fans and followers of the fantasy film will have to wait longer to know about the sequel to Frozen II.

Frozen: Chris Buck On The Sequel To Frozen II

Chris Buck, the director of the superhit animated fantasy film Frozen and Frozen II, spoke about the possible sequel to the film. He said that the third film under the franchise is not off the tables. He further said that after the release of Frozen, the team waited for over a 12 months before they started to think about the sequel. The director added that the team needs a break to regroup. He ended by saying to wait for another few months before knowing about the third film under the Frozen franchise.

Frozen: Kristen Anderson-Lopez On The Sequel To Frozen II

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the co-writer of Frozen and Frozen II, recently joked that she would begin writing the third film under the franchise once a vaccine for COVID 19 comes out.

Frozen III: When Can The Viewers Expect To Watch The Third Film Under The Franchise?

After the release of Frozen, it took Disney six years to release the sequel, Frozen II. If the sequel to Frozen II is under consideration, then the fans and followers of the fantasy film would have to wait till 2025 to watch the film.

