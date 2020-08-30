High Fidelity Season 2: Sequel’s Prime Focus

Hulu’s High Fidelity is a musical drama show which has been adapted by the novel written by Nick Hornby, season one was a huge success leaving fans drooling for more and honestly we can not wait for the show to be back.

So, without wasting any more time let us get into all the details about High Fidelity season 2.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR HIGH FIDELITY SEASON 2

Well Hulu has not but renewed the show but looking at the huge popularity it has gained in such a short time we are quite sure that Hulu will be back with another season, also the show left us at a huge cliffhanger leaving spots for a season 2.

However, looking at the circumstances we are sure that fans will have to wait for long before we can see the show coming back, we expect season 2 to be out by the end of 2021.

If you still haven’t seen the show we would highly recommend all our readers to give the show a attempt.

CAST FOR HIGH FIDELITY SEASON 2

Here is a list of cast members we will see in High Fidelity season 2

Zoë Kravitz as Rob

Jake Lacy as Clyde

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise

David H. Holmes as Simon

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Russell “Mac” McCormack

Rainbow Sun Francks as Cameron Brooks

Nadine Malouf as Nikki Brooks

Edmund Donovan as Blake

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR HIGH FIDELITY SEASON 2

Zoe Kravitz has already talked about High Fidelity coming back for a season 2 and we are incredibly excited, season 2 will mainly focus on Rob’s evolution of turning into a woman while she is dating Clyde, she is still very much attracted to her ex Mac and season 2 might be a rollercoaster for her as she tries to solve out what he heart really wants.

That is all for today we will keep our readers updated on the latest news about High Constancy season 2 until then continue reading with us!