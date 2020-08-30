Ultraman Season 2: Latest Details About Its Arrival

What can we expect from Season 2 of Ultraman What are the recent updates Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date, and plot of Ultraman Season 2.

Ultraman Season 2: Release Date

We now have confirmation that Ultraman will return for a second season on Netflix. The announcement was made on various social media platforms to the delight of fans around the world. Fans are speculating that we won’t see the second season of Ultraman until next year. It took a few months, but with the renewal confirmation, we kept our speculations that Ultraman would return in 2020. Ultraman was planned to release in Spring 2020 but now the fans have to wait till next year for the release of the second season.

Ultraman is a Netflix original anime series based on a manga of the same name. The Ultraman franchise is one of the most influential chains in Japan. Shows like Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, and VR Troopers wouldn’t exist with Ultraman’s influence on the Tokramatsu genre. Many years have passed since the events of the original Ultraman. It is now believed that the mythological ‘Giant of Light’ as a souvenir left earth and returned to his home planet. Shinjiro Hayata discovers that his father was an Ultraman.

Taking the mantle of his father Shinjiro became the new Ultraman of the earth. In the last season of Ultraman, Shinjiro Hayato learns that his father was Ultraman and is the one who has changed him. After discovering everything about his father, he finally realizes that he himself has many powers, which he can use to fight and eradicate the aliens.

However, the plot of season 2 remains quite unreleased.

Ultraman Season 2: Cast