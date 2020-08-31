Bad Boys 4 : Check The Storyline For The Upcoming Movie.

Bad Boys is a superhit franchise of action-comedy films that are created by George Gallo. The movies feature both stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the roles of detectives named Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Total three films released so far in the franchise Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys for Life (2020). The latest movie in the series just released in the theatres on January 17, 2020. After its release, the film got a great response from both audiences and the critics.

The third part is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The great news is that we will also get Bad Boys 4. Now fans wish to know the story of the fourth a part of Bad Boys. So hold studying to know each detail about the new movie:

Story Of Bad Boys 4

Bad Boys 3 ended on a major cliffhanger and set up the story for the fourth film. In Bad Boys for Life, it was revealed that Armando Armas is actually the son of detective Mike Lowrey. In the climax of the third film, we noticed that Mike tells his son regarding an opportunity for clearing his name and do something good for the society.

In the fourth part of Bad Boys, we can see Armando working with both Mike and

Marcus on a dangerous mission, as per the sources. Apart from this, there are no plot details for Bad Boys 4.

Release Date Of Bad Boys 4

Soon after the success of Bad Boys for life, Sony made the official announcement that Bad Boys 4 is in the works. But it’s still in the early stage of development as the work on the scripting is ongoing. Sony reappointed Chris Bremner for writing the script for the new movie of Bad Boys, and he is also engaged on National Treasure 3.

It is not known when the shooting will begin for the fourth part. It can begin late due to coronavirus pandemic. So we have to still wait for the new movie for a longer part. Bad Boys 4 can release in the theatres sometime in 2022.

Cast Details For Bad Boys 4

We can expect these stars to appear in the fourth part of Bad Boys: