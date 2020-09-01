Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All Information Check Here.

Back in 2018, NBC came up with the supernatural drama series titled Manifest. It is created by Jeff Rake and produced by Cathy Frank, Margaret Easley, Laura Putney, and Harvey Waldman. It tells the story of the travellers and crew of a commercial airliner who abruptly reappear after being considered dead for more than five years.

The first season of Manifest released on NBC on September 24, 2018, and the second season on January 6, 2020. Season 2 already completed airing episodes and the fans are demanding for the third season, they want to know if it is happening or not. Below are all the details for it:

Renewal Status For Manifest Season 3

We have good news for everyone as NBC has renewed the supernatural drama series Manifest for a third season. The renewal news appeared in June 2020 just some months after the second season finished airing episodes. It was expected because the series has received a positive response from both critics and audiences. The ratings of the series are high, and it managed to make a space in everyone’s hearts.

NBC has also given the green light to other series for a new season like Brooklyn 9-9, New Amsterdam, Superstore, The Blacklist, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Chicago Fire, etc.

Release Date For Manifest Season 3

Manifest Season 3 is in the early stages of production. Also, the filming will begin a little bit late due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing situation already impacted the production of many projects on NBC. So we have to still wait for more for the new season.

A specific date is still not revealed but Manifest Season 3 will release on NBC sometime in 2021.

Plot Details For Manifest Season 3

Showrunner Jeff Rake recently shared with the fans like what they can exactly expect from the third season. He said that the third season would begin after the three months of the Season 2 finale. Want to know more, check this video which is revealing about the plot of the third season:

In the third season, we will see these stars in it:

Cast Details For Manifest Season 3