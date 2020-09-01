Pennyworth Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

Back in the previous year, Epix came up with the DC crime drama series named Pennyworth. It is inspired by the DC character of Alfred Pennyworth. It is executive produced by both Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon. It cast stars like Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, and Ryan Fletcher in the lead roles. The first season broadcasted on Epix from July 28, 2019, to September 29, 2019.

The series tells about the back story of Alfred Pennyworth who is a former special-forces soldier residing in London and then he became a worker for Bruce Wayne’s father. After watching all of the episodes of the primary season, now everyone seems to be ready for the second season. So, here’s everything which you should know about the second season of the DC series:

Renewal Status Of Pennyworth Season 2

The great news is Epix has renewed the crime drama series for a second season. The renewal news came after nearly a month of the first season finale. It was expected as the DC series received a great response from the critics, especially for the cast performances. The viewers also gave a lot love to the crime drama series.

Epix has also given the green light to its other series titled Godfather of Harlem for the second season.

Release Date For Pennyworth Season 2

The production for the second season of Pennyworth began again in January 2020. But Epix has to stop shooting on the new season in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This step was taken by the network for ensuring the safety of the cast and crew members. Now it is not known when the production will restart on it. So we still have to wait for it for a long time.

A release date still not set by Epix for the new episodes of the crime drama series. Pennyworth season 2 can start airing episodes on Epix sometime in 2021, as per the sources.

Other Updates For Pennyworth Season 2

These stars will return for the second season: Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, Ryan Fletcher as Wallace “Dave Boy” McDougal, Dorothy Atkinson as Mary Pennyworth, Ian Puleston-Davies as Arthur Pennyworth, Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes, Jason Flemyng as Lord James Harwood, etc.

With the second season, the back story of Alfred Pennyworth will continue and we will see him confronting new enemies.