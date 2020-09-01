Signs Znaki Season 2 : Know More About Polish Drama Sequel.

What can we expect from Season 2 of Signs / Znaki? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date, and plot of Signs / Znaki Season 2.

Signs / Znaki Season 2: Release date

Season 1 of ‘Signs’ premiered on Netflix on July 22, 2020, and consisted of eight episodes. It was originally launched in Poland on AXN on October 10, 2018, and ended on November 28, 2018. The show has already finished airing its second season in your country. In Poland, Season 2 ran from April 7, 2020, to May 26, 2020. So, it’s only a matter of time before the next iteration hits the streamer for international audiences. The fans can expect it to release in 2021.

Signs / Znaki Season 2: Plotline

“Signs”, also known as “Znaki”, is a Polish drama series. The thriller has already been compared to ‘The Woods’, another hit Polish crime show. Directed by Jacob Miszaczak and Monica Filipowicz, and Signs’ season 1 takes place in the strange but terrifying fictional town of Sauvie Dole, high within the Owl Mountains. A student was killed in the area several years ago but the case has yet to be solved.

When a woman is murdered in a lake near the local Melafar quarry, Commissioner Michelle Trella begins to uncover clues linking her to the unsolved case of the murdered pupil. What’s revealed is a twisted series of events, closely related to the fate of the city and its strange inhabitants. Season 2 is also set on CV Dolly. But since season 1 concluded its story, the second version takes on a new mystery.

Signs / Znaki Season 2: Cast