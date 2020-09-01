The Accident Season 2: Release Date, Plot ,Cast Triller And More Update.

What can we expect from Season 2 of The Accident? What are the recent updates? Here’s everything we know about the cast, release date, and plot of The Accident Season 2.

The Accident Season 2: Release Date

nnel 4 drama, airs on Hulu for its American audience. The season one of The Accident premiered on November 22, 2019, on Hulu. The first season consists of four episodes in its entirety. The Accident, after its launch, received an attractive rating from viewers, debuting with 2.8 million viewers. Following the success of season 1, there is no doubt that the show will return for a second season. If renewed, fans can expect The Accident season 2 to release in 2021.

The plot of The Accident 2

begins by introducing us to Pauly Bevan, a devoted wife of a local politician and a dedicated mother to a daughter with a lifelong disability. Her husband, Ivan Glygolou, is the leader of the council. Now when the construction site falls and kills a group of teenagers, the only surviving team heads out: Leona, also Polly’s rebellious daughter. The entire city is saddened by the death of their children, including Polly’s close friends Angela, Greta, and DebbPolly is extremely furious with Celbridge Development project leader Harriet Paulsen. However, because the case falls short, Polly is horrified to realize that her daughter can be portrayed as the main culprit. The matter is further complicated when Polly suspects that Ivan may be hiding something from her. Meanwhile, Angela gathers all the other families to demand justice while Harriet is questioned at work.

To protect her, her assistant and boyfriend, Tim leaked controversial information, which creates further unrest in the city. As the investigation progresses, the community sheds light on their children to reveal deeper truths. On the other hand, Polly is forced to make a difficult decision to choose between her husband and justice. On the trial date, Polly is also concerned when Leona declares that she wants to testify. But her biggest risk is the danger of her relationship with Ivanka, which breaks down even after the disaster.

The Accident Season 2: Cast